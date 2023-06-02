Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $24.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 644.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,201.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

