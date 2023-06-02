Brokerages Set Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) PT at C$38.28

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC lowered Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hydro One Stock Down 1.1 %

H stock opened at C$38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.43. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$30.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.68.

Hydro One Increases Dividend

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.7143496 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

