Brokerages Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price at $479.82

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $479.82.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $328.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $499.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.26. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 30.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $210,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,163,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

