The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $44.08 and last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 15508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.2778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGPYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.64) to GBX 860 ($10.63) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas cut The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $820.60.

The Sage Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The Sage Group Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33.

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

