Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $88.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQM. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:SQM opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.63. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $115.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $3.2237 dividend. This represents a $12.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 60.50%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.