Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Price Up 3.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 348,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 790,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 17.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 87,620.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.