Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2023

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWREGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $94.00. The company traded as high as $83.21 and last traded at $82.98, with a volume of 889212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.60.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.45.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $136,050.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,289 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.42.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

