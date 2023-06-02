Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $94.00. The company traded as high as $83.21 and last traded at $82.98, with a volume of 889212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.60.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.45.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $136,050.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,289 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.42.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

