KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 5,302,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 21,927,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Specifically, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

KeyCorp Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in KeyCorp by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

