Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.96. Approximately 3,761,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 7,120,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Specifically, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $61,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $42,028.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $61,344.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,748. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.92.

Upstart Stock Up 9.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Upstart by 3,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Upstart by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

