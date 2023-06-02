Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Price Up 3.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.51. Approximately 87,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 337,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Specifically, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 29.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

