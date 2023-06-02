Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $71.69, but opened at $68.89. Micron Technology shares last traded at $68.91, with a volume of 3,006,102 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,320 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $30,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

