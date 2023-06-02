O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $928.08, but opened at $886.17. O’Reilly Automotive shares last traded at $886.63, with a volume of 164,143 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $903.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $853.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

