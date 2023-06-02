Interactive Strength Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on June 7th (NASDAQ:TRNR)

Interactive Strength’s (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 7th. Interactive Strength had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 28th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During Interactive Strength’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Interactive Strength stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Interactive Strength has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

In other Interactive Strength news, major shareholder Bradley James Wickens bought 12,300 shares of Interactive Strength stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,708.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,640,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,165.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 96,640 shares of company stock worth $599,382 over the last ninety days.

Interactive Strength Inc provides digital fitness platform which combines premium connected fitness hardware products with live virtual personal training and coaching. Interactive Strength Inc is based in AUSTIN, TX.

