Adamas One Corp.’s (NASDAQ:JEWL) Lock-Up Period To End on June 7th

Adamas One’s (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 7th. Adamas One had issued 2,450,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $11,025,000 based on an initial share price of $4.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Adamas One Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEWL opened at $0.80 on Friday. Adamas One has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $11.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adamas One

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adamas One stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Adamas One as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Adamas One

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

