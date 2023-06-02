Suncor Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Shares of SU stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

