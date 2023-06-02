Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 11,347 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 108% compared to the average volume of 5,468 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $142.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.45. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

