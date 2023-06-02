ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 85262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

ICL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ICL Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 63,555,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273,053 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,144,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,561 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after buying an additional 2,720,610 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,865,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,849,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Stock Performance

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

