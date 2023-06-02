Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,145 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 382% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,067 call options.
Vuzix Stock Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ VUZI opened at $4.89 on Friday. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $309.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.95.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 299.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.
