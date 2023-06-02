Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,145 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 382% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,067 call options.

Vuzix Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $4.89 on Friday. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $309.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.95.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 299.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vuzix Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vuzix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,767,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,813,000 after buying an additional 73,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 137,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 36,637 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,027,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 5.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 420,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,684 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

