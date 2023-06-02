Investors Purchase Large Volume of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 57,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of 36% compared to the average volume of 42,044 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $119.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $170.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

