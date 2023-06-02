Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $23.91, but opened at $24.49. Driven Brands shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 197,889 shares.

Specifically, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 4,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,937.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Driven Brands news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 4,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,937.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares in the company, valued at $55,416,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.05, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

