Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 96,011 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average volume of 66,518 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake
In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,751,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,248 shares of company stock valued at $42,726,358. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Snowflake Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE SNOW opened at $167.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.68.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.