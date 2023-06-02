SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 35,712 put options on the company. This is an increase of 124% compared to the average volume of 15,963 put options.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $46.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 906.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

