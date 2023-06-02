Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.28, but opened at $48.83. Palomar shares last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 43,805 shares.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLMR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.04.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Palomar had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
