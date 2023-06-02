Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 105,868 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 69% compared to the average volume of 62,580 call options.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

