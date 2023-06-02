Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $36.12 and last traded at $36.39, with a volume of 1203126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPRI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Capri by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Capri by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 184,579 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Capri by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. Capri’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

