Nano-X Imaging Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,143 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 127% compared to the typical volume of 4,470 call options.
NASDAQ NNOX opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $998.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.82.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
