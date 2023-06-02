Nano-X Imaging Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,143 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 127% compared to the typical volume of 4,470 call options.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $998.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 592,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 404,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter worth $3,265,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after buying an additional 279,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth $547,000. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

