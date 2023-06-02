Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 400,201 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 101% compared to the average volume of 199,218 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Intel Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Intel by 116.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,892,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $584,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,072 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of -45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $44.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.