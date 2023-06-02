Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 158,310 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the average daily volume of 121,976 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

Get PayPal alerts:

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after purchasing an additional 235,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.28. PayPal has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.