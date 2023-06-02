Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of AbbVie Put Options (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 56,735 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the typical volume of 32,002 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,658 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Down 3.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $133.47 on Friday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $131.10 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

