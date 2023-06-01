BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 12,212 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,212 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $13,464,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $130,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 7.1 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.