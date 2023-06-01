Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88), RTT News reports. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 35.0 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $212.25. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on AAP. TheStreet lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

