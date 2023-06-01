Korea Investment CORP Has $16.22 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,319 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of CrowdStrike worth $16,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $160.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.51. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of -202.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.76.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

