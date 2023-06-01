Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.87.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

