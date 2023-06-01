Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,096 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,464,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.43 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

