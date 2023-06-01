Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $171.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Insider Activity

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

