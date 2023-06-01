Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,971,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after buying an additional 313,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $409.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.21.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.