Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 840,831 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Shopify by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5,093.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,459 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 673.2% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,465,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,710 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $51,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 105.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,645,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,168 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $65.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

