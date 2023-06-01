PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 8,494 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $56,666,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.47.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

