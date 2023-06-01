PGGM Investments Sells 603 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $326.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $514.21.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.35.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

