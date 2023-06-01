Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,580,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9,361.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,837,000 after purchasing an additional 807,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 603,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,560,000 after purchasing an additional 567,480 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

