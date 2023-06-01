Korea Investment CORP Has $14.02 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of ANSYS worth $14,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $323.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $333.89.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,292. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

