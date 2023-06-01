Korea Investment CORP Buys 5,775 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 2.2 %

Cummins stock opened at $204.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.29. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

