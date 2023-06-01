Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %
OTCMKTS BSPA opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.52. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.
About Ballston Spa Bancorp
