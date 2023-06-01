Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS BSPA opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.52. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Get Ballston Spa Bancorp alerts:

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. The firm offers banking, loan, investment, and management services. Its services include: checking accounts, debit card, gift & travel cards, money market accounts, savings accounts, health savings account, online banking, mobile banking, digital payments, treasury management, payment processing, commercial loans, small business loans, business credit cards, mortgage programs, new home construction loans, home improvement loans and home equity lines & loans and personal loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.