Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK stock opened at $278.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.62.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

