Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,731 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameren were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 5.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $81.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average is $86.71.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.