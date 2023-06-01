Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 256,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 17,167 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 515,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 714,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

