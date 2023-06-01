Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3246 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Kunlun Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLYCY opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Kunlun Energy has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC lowered Kunlun Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

