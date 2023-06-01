Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,661 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,362 shares of company stock worth $2,251,963. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $199.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.21. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

