Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after buying an additional 57,095 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,882,000 after buying an additional 51,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PEG opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.