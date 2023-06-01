ING Groep NV Purchases New Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $144.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $216.52. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.89%.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

